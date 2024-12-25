Abdul Nasir Court ready for action as development nears completion

LAHORE - President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, visited the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court at Arambagh, Karachi, along with association officials to review the progress of development work that began last week.

KBBA Secretary Zahid Malik briefed the delegation, saying that repairs to the toilets and floodlights, along with the installation of new lights, have been completed. The court painting work is expected to be finished today, paving the way for basketball activities to commence on January 1.

A Winter Coaching Camp for girls and boys will kick off on the same day, followed by the one-day Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Girls Basketball Tournament on January 11, featuring four teams. He added that this event would mark the beginning of an uninterrupted series of basketball activities at the court.

Zahid Malik credited the development work to the efforts of former KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. He revealed that similar initiatives are planned for Nishtar Park Court, with work set to begin soon under Ghulam Muhammad’s guidance. Additionally, the government is expected to hand over both courts at the Quaid-e-Azam Complex in Lines Area to KBBA by January 25, after which basketball activities will commence there as well. On this occasion, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate announced that tournaments will also be held on Kashmir Day, dedicated to his mother, Shahida Parveen Kayani, and his father, Shaheed Chaudhry Masood.