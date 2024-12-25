Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Alhamra hosts exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

NEWS WIRE
December 25, 2024
LAHORE  -  Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a spectacular art exhibition  to honour the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The event attracted participants from across the city and showcased 22 exceptional works of art.  The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, along with Secretary for Information and Culture, Tahir Raza Hamdani, renowned artist R.M. Naeem, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.  The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with many attendees expressing their love and admiration for Quaid-e-Azam through art. The displayed artworks  received high praise from visitors, reflecting the passion and creativity of the participating artists.  To encourage artistic expression further, the exhibition featured a contest in which awards were presented to the top three artists. In addition to cash prizes, certificates of appreciation were also distributed.  Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said: “The exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and an effort to inspire future generations through the power of art.”   Tuqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Art can connect hearts and today’s exhibition reflects the deep respect and love our nation holds for Quaid-e-Azam. Alhamra is proud to provide a platform for such meaningful expressions.”

