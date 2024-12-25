All cold storages to be charged under commercial tariff category: Nepra

ISLAMABAD - The cost of doing cold storage business will go up further as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, to charge all cold storages under commercial tariff category instead of industrial tariff.

“The Authority is of a considered view that cold storage facilities do not fulfil the criteria as laid down in the consumer end tariff determinations for application of industrial supply tariff,” said a decision issued here by NEPRA. However, the authority decision was dissented by member Sindh Rafique Shaikh, who in his dissent note said that “I dissent with the majority decision to classify all cold storages under a single commercial tariff for the reasons. Cold storages, which are involved in large scale processing, value addition & long term preservation of goods-especially in sectors like agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals shall be placed under the ‘Industrial Tariff’ while cold storages, which handle short-term storage for retail and distribution without significant value addition, should be given under commercial tariff. Blanket commercial classification of all types of cold storages (large & small) would unfairly increase costs for this particular industrial sector, which is critical to Pakistan’s economy, he added.

In its decision the authority said that this decision shall dispose of the representations/complaints submitted by complainants being aggrieved by the reclassification of the tariff category of cold storage facilities from the Industrial Tariff to the Commercial Tariff. The cold storage facilities were never formally classified as eligible for the industrial tariff category. However, different electricity distribution companies (“DISCOs”) have independently applied varying approaches when billing cold storage facilities, the authority remarked. The instant issue came to the notice of the Authority when Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) solicited the clarification regarding the applicability of tariff on cold storages. In response, the Authority clarified on March 18, 2021 that the industrial tariff category could apply to cold storage facilities only if they meet the specific conditions outlined in the approved tariffs terms and conditions of DISCOs, such as engaging in processing, value addition, or manufacturing activities. However, if the cold storage is solely used for commercial purposes, without any processing or industrial value addition, then the commercial tariff would apply.

To address the inconsistencies in DISCOs billing practices for cold storage facilities the Authority on June 2, 2022 placed the “cold storage” under the category of commercial tariff, alongside other commercial establishments like shops, hotels, private hospitals, and other service-oriented facilities, said the decision. Thereafter, many consumers submitted representations/complaints before the Authority raising the observations regarding applicability of commercial tariff for cold storages contending that this change adversely affects their billing and operational costs, prompting them to seek a review of the tariff categorization applied to their facilities. In order to address the grievances of the consumers and ensure a fair examination of the contentions raised by all parties, the Authority decided to hold a public hearing on the matter. Accordingly, a public hearing was held on June 06, 2023 which was attended by all the stakeholders including representatives from DISCOs and the All Pakistan Cold Storage Association.

Meanwhile, many other industrial consumers challenged the decision before Lahore High Court, Lahore (LHC). The LHC, through a consolidated judgment dated February 6, 2023 directed NEPRA not to unilaterally change the tariff classification from industrial to commercial without providing an opportunity for affected consumers to be heard. The decision of the LHC was challenged by NEPRA and other electricity distribution companies before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC). The Supreme Court vide its decision dated October 16, 2023 directed NEPRA to decide the same in accordance with law and without in any manner being influenced by anything stated in the impugned judgment.

The comments regarding the applicability of tariff on cold storages were received from Finance Division and Power Division vide letters dated October 30, 2024 and October 31, 2024 respectively. The Finance Division suggested that NEPRA should ensure that any change in the categorization does not have subsidy implications for the government of Pakistan. The Power Division submitted that changing of commercial tariff category for cold storages will serve as a precedent for all other commercial offices and establishments enlisted under A-2 category which may lead to further litigation in future by other consumer categories falling under commercial tariff category. Moreover, if the cold storages are charged industrial tariff instead of commercial tariff, there will be financial implications since change in tariff category will increase the burden on other consumers.

The tariff terms and conditions approved by the Authority specify that the commercial tariff applies to commercial offices and establishments, whereas the industrial tariff is intended for entities involved in manufacturing, value addition, or processing of goods. Cold storage facilities, however, typically serve as storage units used by grocery chains, food distributors, restaurants, and other retail businesses, primarily for holding goods such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat products. These goods are stored in their original form without any additional processing, transformation, or enhancement—only to maintain freshness until they are ready for sale. Given that cold storage facilities engage solely in these commercial activities, with no industrial or value-added processes taking place, they are more appropriately classified under the commercial tariff category rather than the industrial tariff, the decision said and added that all distribution companies, including K-Electric, are directed to consider all cold storages under commercial tariff category as already notified in terms and conditions of tariff dated July 25, 2022.