ATC convicts terrorist in explosive materials recovery case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted a terrorist in an explosive materials recovery case. The court sentenced Muzaffar Nazir to five years in prison on proving the charges against him. ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the trial proceedings and announced the verdict following detailed arguments from the parties and an examination of the available evidence. Prosecutor Mian Tufail argued before the court that explosive materials were recovered from the accused at the time of his arrest, and substantial evidence was available against him. He further stated that the accused was involved in various other cases of terrorism and urged the court to convict him based on the evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Lahore had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing explosive materials.