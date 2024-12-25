Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC convicts terrorist in explosive materials recovery case

ATC convicts terrorist in explosive materials recovery case
APP
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted a terrorist in an explosive materials recovery case. The court sentenced Muzaffar Nazir to five years in prison on proving the charges against him. ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the trial proceedings and announced the verdict following detailed arguments from the parties and an examination of the available evidence. Prosecutor Mian Tufail argued before the court that explosive materials were recovered from the accused at the time of his arrest, and substantial evidence was available against him. He further stated that the accused was involved in various other cases of terrorism and urged the court to convict him based on the evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Lahore had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing explosive materials.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024