The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has summoned two fugitives, Shaheer Sikandar and Muhammad Asim, in connection with the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah has directed the accused to appear before the court by January 24, warning that failure to do so will result in them being declared absconders.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah added that if declared absconders, proceedings to confiscate their properties would be initiated.