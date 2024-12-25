Australian envoy vows to enhance ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Tuesday vowed to enhance ties with Pakistan.

The envoy met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s Camp Office here to discuss bilateral relations, regional development, and key challenges facing the province.

During the meeting, they explored opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest between Australia and Pakistan.

Governor Kundi briefed the High Commissioner on the objectives of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), highlighting its role in alleviating poverty and empowering women economically across the country.

The Governor also discussed the welfare activities of the Red Crescent Society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically its ongoing relief efforts in Kurram. He shared details of the organization’s daily distribution of cooked meals, including breakfast, to 300–500 affected families in the region.

Stressing the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts, Governor Kundi spoke about a jirga (traditional assembly) held to promote peace and reconciliation in the province. Kundi also urged the High Commissioner to increase scholarship opportunities for students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the need for greater investment in youth education to secure the province’s future. As a gesture of goodwill, the Governor presented Neil Hawkins with traditional gifts, including a traditional cap, shawl, and shield, symbolizing the rich culture and hospitality of the region.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both parties to strengthen ties and collaborate on initiatives aimed at regional development and the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.