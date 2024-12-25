Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bahawalpur gang-rape victim loses battle for life

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The police on Tuesday added Section 302 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to an already registered FIR of kidnapping, torturing and physically assaulting the girl of Fort Abbas after the victim succumbed to her wounds at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), Bahawalpur. Police said on the directions of the District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police amended the FIR to include the charge of murder.

It was recalled here that few days back, the victim, Seemab, 26, was brought to hospital in severely injured and unconscious state with signs of physically assault.

Police said that one of the suspects who brought the girl to hospital was arrested by the police when he was trying to escape from the scene while a special police team traced out the whereabouts of the gang leader by using modern technology and arrested Ghufran Farooq, a wanted criminal.

Senate body reviews delays in power sector, provincial development projects

Police said that Ghufran offered the girl an online job in Bahawalpur where she was later tortured and assaulted by the gang in a rented house.

The hospital sources said that the victim suffered acid burns and torture marks, with her kidneys failing due to the acid. An FIR was filed by her brother, and all suspects were arrested. The DPO confirmed that the investigation was ongoing, focusing purely on merit.

TWO DRUG PEDDLERS HELD

Noshehra Jadid police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and liquor from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by Station House Officer, Siddique Dhudhi conducted raids at dens and arrested two alleged drug pushers--Sajid and Nafees. The team also recovered 1,000 grams crystal ice and 35 liters liquor from them. Cases were registered under Anti-Narcotics Act and police launched investigation.

‘Collectibles’ by Sonraj hosts star-studded event to celebrate OMEGA’s legacy of precision, luxury

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1735024030.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024