Cake cutting ceremony for Christian employees held

December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi hosted a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony with Christian employees at the Agriculture Secretariat, South Punjab.  During the event, he extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Khan Magsi remarked that Christmas was a significant religious festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Christian community. He highlighted that Pakistan ensures complete religious freedom for all minorities, including Christians. He urged the employees to offer special prayers for the country’s prosperity and security on this special day. The Christian employees expressed their gratitude to the Special Secretary for organizing the celebration and affirmed their commitment to performing their professional duties with dedication, contributing to the nation’s progress.

