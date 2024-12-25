CCoSOEs decides not to classify SRBC as strategic or essential

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has decided that Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC) will not be classified as strategic or essential. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at the Finance Division. The Committee deliberated on a summary presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) regarding the privatization and exploration of a public-private partnership (PPP) model for the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC). During the discussion, the Cabinet Committee reiterated its earlier decision that organizations like SRBC will not be classified as strategic or essential. The MoIB will be required to abide by the Cabinet’s earlier decision regarding non-essential and non-strategic SOEs. In addition, the Committee reviewed the implementation status of decisions previously taken regarding various SOEs under the agendas of the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Railways, and Revenue Division. A presentation was given highlighting the six cases currently under implementation across these ministries, with two cases pertaining to the Cabinet Division and one each for others. The review emphasized ensuring timely execution of all decisions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry; Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada; Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); federal secretaries; and senior officers from the Finance Division.