Christians in Pakistan celebrate Christmas amid tight security

Like millions around the world, Christians in Pakistan are celebrating Christmas today with great enthusiasm and religious zeal. The festive day is marked by midnight masses, vibrant decorations, and prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity, all under strict security arrangements.

Celebrations Across the Country

In Lahore, over 600 churches have been beautifully illuminated, with thousands attending prayer services. Midnight worship marked the start of celebrations, bringing communities together.

In Karachi, St. Patrick’s Church hosted a prayer ceremony attended by large crowds. Similarly, in Hyderabad, women, children, and youth gathered at St. Francis Church for late-night prayers, followed by the distribution of sweets.

Faisalabad and Gujranwala saw busy Christmas markets offering discounts, while bakeries in Quetta created specially designed Christmas cakes. In Peshawar, homes and churches are adorned with Christmas trees and decorations, adding a festive touch to the city.

Security Measures

The Punjab Police have deployed over 30,000 officers to ensure the safety of Christmas gatherings across the province. In Lahore alone, more than 5,000 personnel are stationed at over 600 churches. Female officers, commandos, and snipers are providing additional security, while the Safe City Authority monitors proceedings via surveillance cameras.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch teams are also actively engaged in maintaining order. Punjab Police Chief Dr. Usman Anwar reiterated the department's commitment to ensuring a peaceful Christmas and fostering interfaith harmony.

National Greetings

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide. "On this joyous occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters," said the president.

The prime minister shared similar sentiments, wishing the community peace, prosperity, and joy during their celebrations.

As Christmas festivities continue, Pakistan’s Christian community celebrates not only their faith but also their hope for a prosperous and harmonious future for the nation.