Christmas in Gaza

As Christmas arrives this year and is celebrated by millions across the world, those of us fortunate enough to sit in warm homes surrounded by our loving families must not forget the millions in Palestine enduring unimaginable oppression. The land where Jesus was born, where Christianity first took root, and where ancient sects of Christianity still practice their faith has been transformed into a slaughterhouse. Here, Christians, Muslims, and even Orthodox anti-Zionist Jews are killed with impunity. This is not a war, nor has it been one for decades.

What unfolds in Palestine is a slow, calculated extermination of a people who have lived there for thousands of years. This Christmas, the shocking reality is that the values at the heart of Christianity—compassion, selflessness, and care for one another—appear to have been abandoned by many Western nations. In their place, greed, corporate interests, and self-serving agendas dictate actions, eclipsing any sense of morality or justice.

In Gaza, children are shot by snipers, the elderly are crushed under tanks, mothers are assassinated by drones, and entire communities in makeshift tent cities are incinerated by bombs designed to destroy bunkers. All of this unfolds under the shadow of a relentless siege, where food, water, medicine, and basic supplies are denied entry, starving an already besieged population.

This Christmas, we must confront the grim truth: as a global community, as a species, and as humanity, we have failed some of the most vulnerable people on this planet. We have allowed the powerful to trample the weak with impunity, turning a blind eye to atrocities that defy the very essence of humanity.

Regardless of legality or national interest, what is happening in Palestine is an affront to the core principles of decency and justice. It is a moral stain that must not be ignored, now or in the future. This season of reflection should compel us to remember that true humanity lies in standing with those who have no voice and no shield against cruelty.