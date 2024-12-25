CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay homage to Quiad-e-Azam,  greet Christian community

RAWALPINDI - On the auspicious occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay profound homage to the Father of the Nation. The Armed Forces honor the enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On this day of national significance, we renew our unwavering commitment to his guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the nation’ it further said. Furthermore, the Armed Forces extend heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. In solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, we celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that this occasion represents. “The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolutely dedicated to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland,” the statement said.