CM directs foolproof security on Christmas across Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security on Christmas across Punjab. “No lapse in the security of Christian brothers and sisters will be tolerated on Christmas Day,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing all district administrations and police officials regarding security arrangements on Christmas Day. She also directed them to effectively monitor all sorts of arrangements on Christmas. She further directed that relevant departments should take all necessary measures to maintain cleanliness around churches. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to Increase presence of police and other security personnels in churches in all major cities including Lahore. She also directed them to enforce proper traffic management during Christmas celebrations. Maryam Nawaz directed to provide special discounts to the Christian community in cheap markets. ”Cut cake along with the Christian community in the Police Meesaq Center to express solidarity with them”, she further directed. Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the Christian community is very close to the heart of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, who does not consider people of any other religion as minorities. Under Maryam Nawaz’s government, minorities receive the same facilities as the majority. She made these remarks during a ceremony held in honor of the Christian community at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. She said, “Today, I am representing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at this magnificent Christmas event, and I am delighted to be here. Undoubtedly, Christmas is a very significant day for all of us. The Punjab government has taken numerous steps for religious minorities, including the introduction of minority cards, which will be a significant milestone.

Additionally, the Christmas grant has been increased.” She also mentioned that the day before, during an important meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, strict instructions were given to the district administration and all DCs to ensure robust security arrangements at all churches on Christmas and to leave no stone unturned in terms of cleanliness and decoration.

She emphasized that this event is not only for the Christian community but also for the Punjab government. CM Maryam Nawaz personally visited Maryamabad on Easter and participated in Baisakhi celebrations with the Sikh community. She celebrated Diwali with the Hindu community. These actions prove that there is no discrimination in the Punjab government based on religion.

Azma Bokhari extended an invitation to all participants to attend a cultural event at Alhambra Hall on December 25, stating, “The coincidence of the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas on the same day has multiplied our joy.”

She further said, “The Christian community serves us throughout the year, and now it is our turn to serve them. Our government has launched several initiatives for the welfare of minorities to improve their economic, social, and educational conditions.” Various measures are being taken in Punjab for the Christian community, including scholarships, health services, and financial aid programs. The government has introduced educational programs and scholarships for Christian community children to help them pursue a better future.