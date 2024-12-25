CM Punjab announces launch of Minorities card in January

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has announced the launch of the Minorities card in January, a first in Pakistan's history.

Speaking at a special Christmas ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significant contributions of the Christian community to Pakistan.

She stated, "We are introducing the Minorities card for the first time. If it were up to me, I would increase the budget for minorities by 5,000%."

She emphasised the focus on building a society where individuals could live without fear of violence or discrimination.

During the event, Maryam Nawaz cut a special Christmas cake and extended greetings to the Christian community on behalf of herself and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif.