Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab announces launch of Minorities card in January

CM Punjab announces launch of Minorities card in January
Web Desk
2:21 PM | December 25, 2024
National

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has announced the launch of the Minorities card in January, a first in Pakistan's history.

Speaking at a special Christmas ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significant contributions of the Christian community to Pakistan.

She stated, "We are introducing the Minorities card for the first time. If it were up to me, I would increase the budget for minorities by 5,000%."

She emphasised the focus on building a society where individuals could live without fear of violence or discrimination.

During the event, Maryam Nawaz cut a special Christmas cake and extended greetings to the Christian community on behalf of herself and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024