‘Collectibles’ by Sonraj hosts star-studded event to celebrate OMEGA’s legacy of precision, luxury

KARACHI - Sonraj hosted a star-studded event to celebrate legacy of OMEGA, ‘Tales of Precision’ which is exemplified by the marriage of iconic watches with masterful craftsmanship, at Omega boutique in Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi.

The exclusive gathering showcased OMEGA’s heritage and commitment to precision through an intimate display of its most celebrated watches. The event attracted a number of distinguished guests including a host of athletes and celebrities. Adding a touch of sporting glory, cricket legends Javed Miandad, Moin Khan, Zaheer Abbas, and Saleem Yousuf graced the occasion, alongside hockey icons Islahuddin Siddiqui, Hasan Sardar, and Samiullah Khan, underlining OMEGA’s enduring connection with sporting excellence.

The event was further brightened by luminaries from Pakistan’s television and film industry, such as Behroz Sabzwari, Nauman Ijaz, Bushra Ansari, Rubina Ashraf, Shabbir Jan, Nadeem Baig and Javed Sheikh. Karachi’s influential socialites also added to the evening’s vibrancy, cementing it as a highlight on the city’s social calendar. Guests were treated to an up-close experience with OMEGA’s most exquisite timepieces, with particular fascination drawn to the latest Seamaster and Moon-watch models.

At the event, Rameez Sattar, CEO of Sonraj, expressed, “As one of the foremost leaders in Pakistan’s watch industry, we are both proud and honored to host OMEGA’s ‘Tales of Precision.’ This gathering brings together key supporters of the brand and watch aficionados to honor OMEGA’s distinguished legacy. Additionally, it offers an ideal opportunity to present OMEGA’s latest models to our esteemed guests while enhancing our shared enthusiasm for exquisite craftsmanship in horology.”

Renowned model and presenter Mushk Kaleem hosted the event, ensuring seamless engagement between guests, media, and watch enthusiasts. Fans and shoppers gathered outside the boutique, capturing the moment and immersing themselves in the celebratory atmosphere. OMEGA’s ‘Tales of Precision’ event was a resounding success in highlighting the brand’s luxury, innovation, and timeless appeal.