Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court awards two-time death penalty to murderer

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Muzaffargarh  -  Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, handed down a two-time death sentence to the accused involved in the killing of a journalist and his wife. According to the prosecution here on Tuesday,a case was registered under FIR 820/22 at Sanawan police station under Section 302,that accused Muhammad Amir had killed journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife in Sultan Colony. The police presented challans in the court for trial. After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded two-time death sentence to the accused involved in double murder case.

Drug trafficker convicted

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Tahsil Jatoyee, Salabat Javed, awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on him. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Hashim r/o Nasirabad, Loralai (Baluchistan), was arrested by Jatoyee police last year with recovery of narcotics and a case under section 9C was registered against him.

Senate body reviews delays in power sector, provincial development projects

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1735024030.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024