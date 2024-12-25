Court awards two-time death penalty to murderer

Muzaffargarh - Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, handed down a two-time death sentence to the accused involved in the killing of a journalist and his wife. According to the prosecution here on Tuesday,a case was registered under FIR 820/22 at Sanawan police station under Section 302,that accused Muhammad Amir had killed journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife in Sultan Colony. The police presented challans in the court for trial. After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded two-time death sentence to the accused involved in double murder case.

Drug trafficker convicted

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Tahsil Jatoyee, Salabat Javed, awarded nine-year imprisonment to a drug trafficker and imposed Rs 80,000 fine on him. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Hashim r/o Nasirabad, Loralai (Baluchistan), was arrested by Jatoyee police last year with recovery of narcotics and a case under section 9C was registered against him.