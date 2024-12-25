Crowds, Lyrics & Crimes

In a society where the issue of sexual violence is often relegated to whispered conversations or swept under the rug, three high school graduates from Islamabad set out to investigate a pressing concern within Pakistan’s music festival scene. As young individuals growing up in a rapidly modernizing society, they were aware of the double-edged sword of public spaces: spaces meant for celebration and freedom, yet fraught with the ever-present risk of harassment and violence. Through blending academic inquiry with real-world activism, they brought much-needed attention to a widespread issue long neglected in the country’s public discourse.

Sardar Muhammad Musa Khan, a first-year law student at Durham University, led and authored this research project, in collaboration with Minahil Awan and Ranya Waqas—both first-year students at the University of London, specializing in Law and Political Science, respectively. Through incorporating qualitative and quantitative methods, the study was carefully crafted, from designing questionnaires, conducting interviews, to analysing survey data. The result is a comprehensive exploration of the characterisations and occurrences of sexual violence within the music festival environment, as well as practical solutions and recommendations for meaningful change.

The research methodology, drawing from global studies like those of Bows et al. (2024), was adjusted to the context of Pakistan’s festival culture, providing insight into how the spatial, social, and structural factors intersect to enable such violence to thrive unchecked. The study itself serves as a call to action—an urgent plea for those in positions of power to take responsibility and make the necessary changes that can protect future generations from harm.

This initiative did not go unnoticed within legal and advocacy circles. Imaan Zainab Mazari, a renowned advocate at the Islamabad High Court and a staunch supporter of women’s rights peer-reviewed the research, noting that, “It actively demonstrates the youth’s societal awareness and commitment to justice, creating spaces for open, honest dialogue on topics that have long been shrouded in shame and secrecy.”

The research employed a mixed-methods approach, combining qualitative interviews with ten women who had directly experienced or witnessed sexual violence at Pakistani music festivals, and quantitative data from a survey completed by twenty participants. Through selective sampling, the study focused on women aged 15-50, all of whom had attended national festivals in the past four years. Around 40% of the participants were high school graduates, and the range of ages and experiences allowed for a detailed understanding of the issues at play.

A questionnaire was utilised to explore personal experiences of sexual violence, strategies for mitigating risk, and perceptions of festival safety. The data collected from the survey were then analysed to identify patterns and correlations between festival environments, security measures, and the experiences of female victims. In-depth interviews with the ten women who volunteered to share the details of their experiences gave a voice to those affected and further enriched the particulars of the research.

The study revealed alarming trends, particularly concerning the underreporting of incidents of sexual violence. The vast majority (85%) of participants reported that they had never formally reported an incident of harassment. Many women voiced concerns about the lack of accountability, especially given the often dismissive or hostile responses from security personnel. One participant shared, “If I told a male security guard I was harassed, he’d probably just ignore it or laugh. What would be the point?” This sentiment was echoed by other participants, drawing from the shared experiences of Pakistani women at music festivals. One such example was the violence perpetrated by security guards during an Atif Aslam concert in 2017, highlighting how male-dominated security forces at these events often exacerbate, rather than mitigate, the problem.

The research also revealed that sexual violence in these settings tends to take the form of physical harassment, with groping being the most common act of violence. While verbal harassment was reported by some participants, physical violations, such as pinching, grabbing, and even more severe forms of assault, such as penetrative assault, were far more prevalent. All incidents reported were deemed to meet the legal definitions and criteria of an offense. As one participant recalled, “I was literally cornered by a man who kept pinching my arms and thighs, no matter how much I tried to get away.” These findings align with global research on festival-related sexual violence, an extension of the rape-culture often perused within criminological literature, highlighting a pattern of harassment that is often brushed off as part of the festival “culture.”

A critical aspect of the study was the exploration of societal attitudes that contribute to the persistence of violence in these spaces. Many women described how cultural attitudes toward women, shaped by patriarchal values, influence their experiences at festivals. A significant number of participants reported modifying their behaviour—such as dressing modestly or staying close to male companions—in an effort to avoid harassment. One respondent stated, “We wanted to wear our skirts, but we didn’t feel safe doing so because we knew what would happen.” This highlights the pervasive “blame the victim” mentality that many Pakistani women face, where the onus is placed on them to prevent violence rather than addressing the perpetrators of such acts.

Additionally, the chaotic and often alcohol-fuelled environment at these festivals creates conditions ripe for abuse. Substance use, dim lighting, and overcrowded spaces make it easy for perpetrators to evade detection. As one interviewee explained, “With the lights dimmed and the music blaring, it’s easy for someone to slip by unnoticed and do something awful.” The combination of impaired judgment from alcohol or drugs and a lack of proper surveillance makes it particularly difficult for victims to seek help in the moment.

The physical layout of these festivals further amplifies the environment’s susceptibility to sexually violent behaviour. Pakistani music festivals are often held at large, open sites with minimal boundaries, where crowds gather in close proximity to the stage area. The lack of designated safe zones for women to retreat to increases the sense of vulnerability and exposure. As one participant noted, “Once you’re in the middle of a crowd, it’s hard to move without being jostled or bumped into—there’s no way to get out if something happens, which almost always does.” The combination of crowd density, poorly lit areas, and inadequate crowd control, consequently creates an environment where detecting and then navigating violence poses a range of different challenges.

To reduce the risk of violence, most women in the study employed a range of different strategies. Over half of the women reported carrying self-defense tools, such as pepper spray or concealed lipstick knives. While these were intended to provide a sense of security, their effectiveness was often limited. Several participants noted that they either failed to use them in time or were overpowered by perpetrators. One respondent explained, “I had pepper spray in my bag, but I couldn’t get to it fast enough. There were too many people bumping into me and I couldn’t break through the shock when it happened.” This highlights a critical limitation: while such tools can offer a level of protection, their effectiveness is contingent on the victim’s ability to access and use them swiftly in a situation where they are being assaulted. The use of self-defense tools, while useful in theory, was therefore found to often fall short in the festival environment.

Another common strategy was to stay in large groups, often accompanied by male friends or family members. This approach, however, was not foolproof. Some participants experienced harassment even in the presence of male companions, with one recalling, “I was with my older brother when a man groped me in the crowd. He didn’t notice at first, and when I told him, the guy just laughed it off.” In some cases, the harassers were male acquaintances, highlighting how even the presence of trusted companions is unfortunately not a guarantee of safety. In fact, the involvement of male family members or friends sometimes resulted in added pressure or discouragement from reporting the incident, as one participant explained, “My cousin said I shouldn’t make a scene. He told me to just let it go, but I felt so violated.”

In terms of clothing, many women consciously altered their attire to minimize skin exposure, despite these outfits not being their first choice. As candidly stated, several participants noted to “know better” rather than wearing “party clothes”. This speaks to the broader societal pressures placed on women to modify their appearances to avoid unwanted attention, largely connecting to the ingrained gender norms within Pakistani culture that tie women’s safety to their appearances. The need to dress conservatively as a defensive measure, even when it contradicts their personal preferences, reveals the extent to which women’s bodies are policed in public spaces in Pakistan.

Sardar Muhammad Musa Khan

The writer is a law student at Durham University.