'Deployment of 2 African Submarine Cable System vital for Pakistan’s digital transformation'

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that deployment of 2 Africa Submarine Cable System is a critical step to transform Pakistan into a digitally connected nation.

Speaking about the progress of the cable system, the State Minister said this initiative will not only strengthen our infrastructure but will also improve internet speed and reliability.

The deployment of the 2Africa cable in Pakistan is being carried out in multiple phases, of which phase one is already underway while phase 2 will start in April next year.

The 2 Africa Submarine Cable System is one of the largest and most advanced undersea cable projects in the world that spans at forty-five thousand kilometers connecting 46 locations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.