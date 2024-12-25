Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DG Rangers reviews security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

NEWS WIRE
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, conducted a comprehensive visit to various parts of Karachi to review the security arrangements in place for Quaid Day and Christmas celebrations.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the DG Rangers assessed the steps taken by Rangers to ensure foolproof security during these events.

Sector Commanders provided detailed briefings on the security situation, outlining the measures being taken across the city. During his visit, the DG Rangers inspected security at key locations, including Mazar-e-Quaid, St. Patrick’s Church in Saddar Town, and Trinity Cathedral Church, among others.

The DG Rangers also issued directives to enhance snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrolling at key points in the city. Additionally, he instructed that biometric verification be conducted for suspicious individuals at the city’s entry and exit routes, as well as at inter-provincial checkpoints.

Nawaz Sharif celebrates 75th birthday, reflects on political journey

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735085026.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024