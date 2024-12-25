Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Diamond Paints, MP/Newage, Rijas/Barry’s win Lahore Open Polo openers

Diamond Paints, MP/Newage, Rijas/Barry’s win Lahore Open Polo openers
Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2024, sponsored by Cheetah, kicked off under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club with three thrilling matches on the opening day. The event attracted a significant number of spectators and families.

In the first match of the opening day, Diamond Paints defeated Master Paints by a narrow margin of 7-5. For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan played superb polo and fired in four fabulous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted two, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed one goal. For Master Paints, AmirrezaBehboudiscored four goals, while Sufi Muhammad Amir managed one goal.

The second match saw Master Paints/Newage Cables secure a 6-4 victory against IS/SQ/Platinum Homes. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Estanislao Abelenda, Farooq Amin Sufi, and Alman Jaleel Azam each scored two goals. On the opposing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three goals, and Agha Musa added one.

French PM says Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed ‘dozens’ not ‘thousands’

The third match proved a nail-biter encounter, which was decided in sudden death during the fifth chukker, where Rijas/Barry’s edged past PAF with a 7-6 scoreline. For Rijas/Barry’s, Mohib Faisal Shehzad thrashed in three tremendous goals, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Julian Taurino Diaz each scored two goals. For PAF, Sqn LdrHamza Iqbal showcased an impressive performance with five goals, while Chaudhry Hayat scored one.On Wednesday (December 25, 2024), three more exciting matches are scheduled.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1735024030.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024