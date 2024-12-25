DIG orders Traffic Response Units to intensify anti-encroachment drive

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Lahore Traffic Police Muhammad Athar Waheed on Tuesday said that it is the responsibility of the city traffic police to effectively manage vehicular traffic movement in the provincial metropolis and merely issuing fine tickets to the violators should not be the priority of the force. The DIG issued these directives to the traffic wardens during his visit to different crossings. The Sector Incharges on this occasion briefed the DIG about the traffic management system. DIG Athar Waheed ordered to expand the Traffic Response Units by including at least 100 more wardens. He also directed the Traffic Response Units to intensify operation against encroachments, wrong parking and one-way violations. The DIG further ordered these traffic units to ensure their presence at the choking points and traffic congestion points during the peak hours. DIG Athar Waheed also ordered the Circle Officers and Sector Incharges to ensure proper monitoring of the traffic flow during the rush hours by using Google mapping and the surveillance system of the Safe City Authority. He also said that traffic awareness education and road safety measures should be hallmark of the city traffic police department. Meanwhile, DIG Athar Waheed paid special visit to the Safe City to review the traffic movement on major cities roads. He also inspected the live camera monitoring and surveillance system. On this occasion, he said that the traffic response units should directly be linked to safe city cameras.