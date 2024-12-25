Wednesday, December 25, 2024
FBR organises tax awareness session on filing of income tax return at University of Wah

December 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), through its Taxpayers Services Wing (TPS), organized a tax awareness session on the topic of “Filing of Income Tax Return” at University of Wah. The session was attended by officials of the University and TPS Wing and a large number of students. During the session, a detailed presentation on tax matters was given by FBR officials. Speaking on the occasion, Second Secretary (Tax Education) highlighted the various measures being taken by FBR to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the revenue system. In his briefing, he urged students to become “Tax Ambassadors” by spreading awareness about tax responsibilities in their communities. The session concluded with a detailed Q&A session, where participants asked various tax related questions from FBR officials. This initiative is part of FBR’s ongoing efforts to foster a better understanding of the tax system among youth and promote a culture of tax compliance across Pakistan.

