FIA targets corruption at MOFA liaison office

LAHORE - Acting on the orders of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore launched a crackdown on corrupt activities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Liaison Office in Lahore, arresting four suspects. An FIA spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals—Karamat, Abbas, Zafar, and Adnan—included a guard and a sweeper at the office. The suspects were allegedly involved in extorting money from citizens seeking document verification services.Officials confiscated several documents, passports, and mobile phones during the raid. However, three others identified as Abdul Rehman, Tayyab, and Rustam escaped and remain at large A case has been registered against the suspects under various legal provisions. The operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the "agent mafia." “Operations against the agent mafia are being conducted indiscriminately,” said Sarfraz Khan Virk, Director of FIA Lahore Zone, adding that no tolerance would be shown toward individuals exploiting citizens for financial gain.

The FIA has reiterated its resolve to combat corruption and protect public rights.