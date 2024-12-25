Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five held over encroachments

NEWS WIRE
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Gulberg police held five people for setting up encroachments on the main road and registered a case against them. According to police sources here on Tuesday, some people had set up food counters on main Gulberg road which caused traffic blockage. Police sent the accused behind the bars. Separately, a motorcycle of a citizen was lifted from the parking of Jinnah Garden in the Civil Lines police area. Hassan parked his two-wheeler in the parking yard of the garden. When he returned, he found his motorbike missing. Police have registered a case against unknown accused.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1735024030.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024