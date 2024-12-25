Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Govt for completing process of privatisation in accordance with laws, regulations

December 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government has decided that the process of privatization of institutions has to be completed in accordance with laws and regulations and nothing can go against the existing procedure at any cost. Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the purpose of privatization of government entities is to get rid of the constant burden on the national exchequer.

He expressed this while presiding over the meeting of the Privatization Commission Board as chairman here in Islamabad. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that a better and different strategy will be adopted for the privatization of PIACL in the light of the previous experience and process. Federal minister said that after the recent reforms, the privatization of PIA has now been made easier and more attractive which is expected to yield better results, as well. In the meeting of the Privatization Commission Board, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed to further accelerate the work on the projects in line with transparency.

In the 229th meeting of the Privatization Commission Board the proceedings of the previous Board meeting were approved and important recommendations were presented while considering the relevant issues of various government entities further process was recommended by the Members of the Board. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed that regarding privatization of DISCOs issues related to Ministry of Energy should be finalized within a week. Moreover, Privatization Commission Board should also take up pending matters with relevant ministries to complete them in shortest possible time.

