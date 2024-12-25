Govt-PTI talks good initiative but it takes two to tango: PM

Shehbaz Sharif calls US sanctions on Pakistan missile programme as illogical. Says country’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood. Inaugurates F-8 underpass completed in record 42 days.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assuring the government’s sincere efforts and contributions expressed the hope that the talks initiated between the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would bring about positive outcomes to promote peace and economic stability in the country.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet he chaired, said that on the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s initiative, the first round of talks with PTI was held on Monday with the second one scheduled on January 2, 2025.

He said the government’s committee comprised Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaulah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ijazul Haq and Khalid Magsi.

He said the process would meet success only if both parties set aside their likes and dislikes for the sake of national interests.

“I do not doubt anyone’s intentions. I hope both PTI and the government party will bring about the outcomes for the country’s benefits and promote the economic stability” the prime minister said and mentioned the reduced policy rate to 13%, inflation below 5%, constant surge in exports and remittances.

Referring to his meetings with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Dr Yunus, and the presidents of Indonesia and Turkiye on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo, he said Pakistan-Bangladesh ties were entering a new era as the latter had abolished erstwhile 100% scanning of Pakistan’s export products and special desk at airports for screening Pakistani passport holders.

He said Pakistan is also reciprocating with positive indicators and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to visit Dhaka in February. “But all these efforts will come to fruition if we promote the national unity and solidarity. This is a good initiative of the National Assembly speaker. We will contribute with sincerity. But it takes two to tango. I hope both parties will play their part to serve the national interests and promote national stability,” the prime minister added.

Coming to the US sanctions on NDC and other entities, the prime minister called the move illogical as Pakistan’s nuclear system was not meant for any aggression but only deterrence.

He told the cabinet members that Pakistan’s nuclear system was very dear to its 240 million people and they would never make any compromise on it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the cabinet members that said that terrorism witnessed a surge in the country during the last few months as in a recent attack, the terrorists killed 17 security personnel and the security forces also eliminated eight of the Khawarij. The cabinet members also offered Fateha for the martyred souls of the security personnel.

He said that in coordination with the provincial governments, all-out resources were being utilised to purge the country of terrorism and reiterated the resolve not to sit idle until the objective was achieved.

Regarding the sectarian clashes in KPK, the prime minister criticised the provincial government for utilising the resources to march on Islamabad, instead of addressing the issue.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the F-8 underpass - completed in record 42 days - to ease the traffic flow on two main arteries of the Federal Capital, Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the F-8 underpass flanked by Ministers Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Members of National Assembly and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the prime minister said it was a propitious moment that this underpass was successfully completed within 42 days after laying its foundation stone.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of the interior minister and his team for setting a new record. “This is the fashion in which nations progress through day and night struggle,” he added.

The PM also felicitated Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, his team, and the contractor for achieving an unusual milestone.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the newly constructed underpass would help facilitate the traffic of the metropolis and the civic agency would also complete the Serena Chowk underpass in similar way. He also appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on project site.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi appreciated the entire CDA team and congratulated Chairman CDA for completion of the F-8 underpass within 42 days. He said that on the prime minister’s instructions the CDA would establish a nursery by March next year for providing low cost and quality plants to the residents of Capital. He acknowledged that the ICT Traffic Police did play a crucila role in maintaining vehicular traffic on the project site.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Christmas, conveyed his warmest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world. In his message on Tuesday, the prime minister emphasized the profound teachings of Prophet Jesus, particularly his message of peace, love and compassion, urging all to reflect on these enduring values.

“Prophet Jesus preached enduring values such as compassion, kindness, mercy and wisdom, guiding people toward virtuous living and urging them to seek divine mercy”, the prime minister said.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building. “On this day, we also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions made by our Christian brethren to the progress and stability of the country, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to upholding the rights of all religious communities, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan remained dedicated to fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. “We will continue to ensure that every individual, regardless of their faith, can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective advancement of our nation,” he added.

The prime minister wished that may this Christmas bring joy and blessings to every home and may the coming year be filled with hope, peace, and success for our beloved country and its people.

PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birthday

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th Birthday, said that Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice and equality.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland— Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that his life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.”

The Quad once remarked, “Failure is a word unknown to me.” True to his words, he pursued his vision with relentless resolve and succeeded in carving out a nation for the Muslims of the subcontinent. For him, titles and accolades were secondary to his ultimate goal — a brighter future for his people, the prime minister added.

He said the Quaid dreamt of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. His vision for Pakistan was one of inclusivity, unity, and prosperity.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us draw strength from Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. It is our duty as Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the progress, prosperity, and unity of our nation, the prime minister remarked.