Guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam can lead nation to progress: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary. He stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is amongst one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century. He further remarked that leaders like Quaid-e-Azam are born after centuries. He credited Quaid-e-Azam’s charismatic personality for igniting the flame of freedom in the hearts of the Muslims of the subcontinent and uniting them on a single platform to secure a separate homeland. He described Quaid-e-Azam as a principled, dignified, talented, patient, pragmatic, and resilient leader who never compromised on his principles, nor did he attempt to impose his decisions upon others. He expressed these thoughts in his message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s 148th birth anniversary, which is celebrated with national zeal and utmost respect on December 25th each year.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that by adhering to the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam—Faith, Unity, and Discipline—the country can be set on the path of progress and prosperity. The Speaker further emphasized that there is an even greater need for establishing unity within our ranks to confront the challenges currently being faced by the country. He called upon all political forces to set aside their differences and strive for unity in the collective effort of nation-building.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also added that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is to follow his guiding principles in order to truly transform the country into an Islamic welfare state, as envisioned by the founders of Pakistan. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary serves as a day of reaffirming our commitment to unite our ranks and work together to fulfill his mission, thereby making this country a great nation.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, stated that we must unite in our efforts to transform Pakistan into Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. He highlighted that the Muslims of the subcontinent rendered matchless sacrifices under the exemplary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate homeland. He remarked that Quaid-e-Azam is one of the greatest leaders of the Muslim Ummah. He concluded by stressing the need to promote the rule of law, social justice, and national unity in order to implement Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.