Gujrat restored as 10th division of Punjab

LAHORE - Implementing the order of the Lahore High Court to restore Gujrat as an administrative division, the Punjab government has formally notified the hometown of Chudhray’s of Gujrat as the 10th division of the province. The LHC restored Gujrat as a division by suspending the notification issued by the caretaker Punjab government on February 21, 2023. As per the new notification, Gujrat division will consist of four districts, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Wazirabad. The notification was issued by the Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) after the approval of the Punjab governor. Also, Wazirabad tehsil of Gujranwala district has been upgraded as a new district with Wazirabad and Ali Pur Chatha as its tehsils as earlier notified during the tenure of former CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Despite opposition by some local politicians from Wazirabad and Hafizabad, the two districts will remain part of Gujrat division as per the new notification. It merits mention here that Gujrat was first notified as a new administrative division on August 17, 2022 during the tenure of former Chief Minister of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The former chief minister and his son former MNA Moonis Elahi had been instrumental in the upgradation of their hometown to divisional headquarters. The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s government later denotified the Gujrat division on February 16, 2023, which was challenged in the Lahore High Court by Noman Akbar Warraich, a close aide of the PTI leader Moonis Elahi. However, the Lahore High Court restored Gujrat as a division by suspending the notification issued by the caretaker Punjab government five days later.