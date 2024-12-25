IHC seeks MI report in missing person’s recovery case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought a report in sealed envelop from Military Intelligence (MI) in a petition seeking recovery of a missing person belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions in a petition filed by Nazima Fatehyab through her counsel Iman Zainab Mazari Advocate and sought recovery of her missing husband Mudassar Khan.

During the hearing, in compliance of the court order dated 10.12.2024, a written report was submitted on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, Islamabad, which was placed on record wherein it is stated that alleged detenue Mudassar Khan has neither been apprehended nor is in the custody of Directorate General ISI whereas ground check of Military Intelligence Directorate, GHQ, is in progress. The counsel for the petitioner informed the IHC bench that after issuance of notice by this court, the petitioner (wife of detenue) had received a call from unknown intelligence sources whereby the detenue talked with the petitioner and told her that he will be released after some time.

Justice Kaynai noted in his written order that in view of this scenario, the Military Intelligence Directorate is directed to submit its report in a sealed envelope and shall also appoint a responsible officer as was directed vide order dated 10.12.2024 to explain all these circumstances in camera.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till December 27 for further proceedings.

Through this writ petition, the petitioner prayed for issuance of direction to the respondents for release of the detenue, who is missing since 15.03.2024.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner approached the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances at Islamabad and despite filing of a complaint, no progress has been made by the Commission, even no order for constitution of a joint investigation team was issued.