Imran seeks clear timeframe to address PTI demands: Gohar

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar yesterday revealed that incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has called for a clear and defined timeframe for addressing the party’s demands during the negotiation process with the government.

“There should be progress on our demands within a specified timeframe,” Gohar shared this with media outside the Adiala Jail while quoting Imran Khan as having said this. The PTI chairman had arrived at the jail to meet Imran Khan to brief him on the progress of talks between the party and the government.

The development came a day after the ruling coalition and the PTI came to table to defuse political tensions in the country. Negotiations committees, formed by the government and the PTI, conducted their much-hyped meeting in a conducive environment and resolved to continue dialogue process.

Gohar expressed the hope that the government would address their legitimate demands.

Responding to a question, the PTI chairman said that matters related to the civil disobedience movement were not discussed in the meeting.

Earlier this month, the PTI founder had warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands — the release of political prisoners facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26, were not met.

“If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14,” the jailed former premier had said. Later, he, on PTI leaders’ request, differed the movement to give talks a chance.

Responding to a question, the PTI chairman said that three members of their negotiation team — PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Raja Nasir Abbas of the Majlis Wehdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) — attended the meeting held on Monday last.