Islamabad student earns Certificate of Excellence from University of London

Ahmed Ebadullah has earned the prestigious Certificate of Excellence from the University of London, recognizing his exceptional performance in the Undergraduate Laws programme. Competing among approximately 16,000 students worldwide, Ahmed was honored for his outstanding achievement in the Company Law module during the 2023/24 academic year.

The Principal of the School of International Law (SIL), Nida Tareen, congratulated Ahmed on this remarkable milestone. She stated, “Succeeding in the University of London LLB programme, and that too on a worldwide level, is not easy but is certainly achievable with consistent and dedicated effort from the start. Ahmed was very focused not just on academics but also on extracurriculars such as research projects in the SIL Law Clinic and participation in moot competitions. All of this helped him in using his critical thinking and reasoning skills at an unmatched level, thus enabling him to achieve academic excellence.”

Reflecting on his academic journey, Ahmed shared, “I completed my Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from NUST in 2022, and pursuing the LLB programme at the University of London has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. It has offered me a deeper understanding of the legal profession and unparalleled opportunities for growth.”

Ahmed also credited his success to the supportive academic environment and the guidance of his mentors. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the encouragement and dedication of my teachers and the prayers of my parents. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping my academic journey.”

The Certificate of Excellence is awarded to the top three performers in each module, underscoring Ahmed's place among the programme’s highest achievers. His accomplishment reflects the hard work and commitment needed to excel in a globally competitive field.