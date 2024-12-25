Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Jaffar Express operations suspended over security concerns

Web Desk
10:26 AM | December 25, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways has announced the suspension of the Jaffar Express operations between Quetta and Peshawar scheduled for December 25, citing security concerns.

According to sources, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and railway operations. The Jaffar Express, a critical transport link connecting Quetta and Peshawar, has faced security-related disruptions in the past.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and passengers are advised to stay updated through official channels regarding alternative arrangements or resumption of services.

This development comes amid heightened security measures in several regions, underscoring the need for vigilance and public safety during transit operations.

