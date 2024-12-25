JI slams FAFEN’s 2024 election report as misleading, based on manipulated data

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi acting chief Saifuddin Advocate has said that the FAFEN’s (Free and Fair Election Network) report on Election 2024 was totally misleading as it was based on the form 47 statistics. The JI leader expressed these views while responding to a FAFEN report issued recently in connection with the 2024 elections.

Saifuddin Advocate made it clear that the 2024 general elections were rigged and the selected candidates were imposed on the nation with the help of form 47 issued by the ECP.

He added that the form 45s, duly signed by all parties present at the polling stations, were neglected by the authorities just to manipulate the results. He further said that the FAFEN dented its own reputation by issuing such an analysis that relied on the form 47 statistics. The JI leader said that the party rejects any misleading report and would write a letter to FAFEN, asking it to withdraw the analysis report.

Although, the general elections were rigged across the country, the situation in Karachi portrayed the worst scenario, he said. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement failed to acquire majority or winning position even at any single polling station, it was granted a large number of seats, he said. Similarly, he maintained, the PPP that is disliked among Karachiites due to its anti Karachi policies, it was given seats of the national assembly. He further said that initially the local government elections were rigged and then the elections for mayor was managed to pave ways for a minority party to rule over Karachiites. Later, the entire scheme of naked rigging was replayed in the general elections, he said. He said that the ruling regime has no ethical ground to continue and the days for the form 47 government have been numbered.