Kabaddi match of Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival today

Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Kabaddi Festival match, part of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, will take place today (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, under the supervision of Karachi Kabaddi Association. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will grace the occasion as chief guest, while Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, will also make a special appearance. The announcement was made by festival’s organising secretary, Ghulam Muhammad Khan. Meanwhile, players have been instructed to report to Ghulam Yaseen and Danish Ali Gujar by 2 pm. ACG Hazim Bangwar, held a meeting with the match organizing committee and visited the venue to review arrangements.

