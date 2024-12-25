Karachi commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess people’s issues

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited various areas of Korangi and Malir districts on Tuesday to assess issues related to water scarcity, lack of cleanliness, and encroachments and sewage problems. According to a spokesperson, during his visit, the commissioner was accompanied by Managing Director of Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioners of Korangi and Malir, Masood Bhutto and Saleemullah Odho, Director P&D commissioner office Naseem Bhutto and other senior officials.

The commissioner reviewed the water supply arrangements at Korangi’s 5.5 number and Ali Akbar Shah pumping station/ filter plant at Ibrahim Hyderi.

He received a detailed briefing from the deputy commissioners of Korangi and Malir regarding the water supply situation in their respective districts. It was informed to the commissioner that load-shedding at the Korangi 5.5 number water pumping station has hindered efforts to supply water to various areas of Korangi and Landhi.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed the Water Corporation to take priority measures to improve water supply at two pumping stations. He instructed the deputy commissioner Korangi to coordinate with K-Electric to eliminate load-shedding and ensure a stable power supply during the required times preferably from 12.00pm to 3.00pm, which would help improve water distribution. The commissioner visited various areas, including Nasir Colony and stressed the need to improve the cleanliness system at public places. He emphasised that the government aims to improve the city’s cleanliness and directed the Solid Waste Management Board to focus on peripheral areas.

The commissioner noted the lack of cleanliness and sanitation in various areas, including the presence of garbage dumps in public places. He was informed that over 2,000 factories are operating in the area, with some dumping waste illegally at public places. The Solid Waste Management Board was instructed to identify and warn these factories to cease illegal dumping.

The commissioner also took notice of the poor condition of storm water drains in areas like Bilal Colony and Korangi 2.5. DC Korangi was directed to work with the KMC and relevant agencies to clean up clogged storm water drains. He also directed the Solid Waste Management Board to take action against factories dumping waste illegally and to improve waste collection in peripheral areas.