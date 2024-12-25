Kidnapped student recovered, 2 arrested

MULTAN - Multan police recovered a medical student and arrested two accused just a day after her alleged abduction while en route to her college hostel. Police said on Tuesday that the abduction occurred on the night of December 22, and swift action was taken following instructions from CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, who directed the immediate recovery of the victim.

An operation was launched under the supervision of SP Cantonment division, Javed Tahir Majeed with ASP cantonment Balar Khan Chandio, and SHO Nadeem Safdar leading the team. Using advanced technology, the police team located and safely recovered the student while apprehending two alleged kidnappers. A case was registered under relevant sections of law including provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) related to assault, based on the victim’s statement. Police were investigating.

Prime accused of double murder held

Multan police arrested the main accused involved in the firing during a wedding ceremony that had claimed the lives of two persons in Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan,officials confirmed on Tuesday. Police said that the incident occurred in Chak 14-MR during a wedding, where Waqas Khan Baloch and others allegedly opened fire. The shooting resulted in the death of Faizan Khan Baloch on the spot, while Shahbaz Khan Baloch succumbed to his injuries at Nishtar Hospital. Another individual, Muhammad Amir, was injured and was still under treatment.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar took notice of the incident and deputed DSP Makhdoom Rasheed, SHO Hashmat Bilal and his team to arrest the accused.

The team arrested the main accused Waqas Khan Baloch and were conducting raids to held the remaining accused, police said. Meanwhile, CPO Multan expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and assured that all the culprits would be arrested to face the process of justice.