KP minister awards medals to winning athletes in Quaid-e-Azam Games

Peshawar - A special ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Sports Arena of Peshawar Sports Complex to honour the medal-winning athletes and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Games.

During the event, gold medallists were awarded Rs50,000 each, silver medalists Rs30,000, and bronze medalists Rs20,000. In team events, Rs100,000 was awarded for gold medals, Rs50,000 for silver medals, and Rs30,000 for bronze medals.

The chief guest, KP Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan, distributed cash prizes totaling Rs4.2 million among the athletes who brought pride to the province. He was accompanied by President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Aqul Shah, Chief de Mission of the Quaid-e-Azam Games and DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Chief de Mission Ilyas Afridi, Secretary of the Contingent and Director of Operations Sports Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director of Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, senior officials of the Sports Department, and representatives of the Olympic Association.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered an exceptional performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Games, securing second place with a total of 98 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 38 bronze.

In athletics, the province won six gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals (18 in total). Karate players bagged four gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals (16 in total). In judo, athletes won seven gold, two silver, and seven bronze medals.

Taekwondo players secured five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals (9 in total). In badminton, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed three gold and one bronze medal, while squash players earned two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. The men’s teams clinched first positions in volleyball and kabaddi, while they ranked second in football and hockey.

In wrestling, the province won six silver and two bronze medals. Table tennis players secured four silver and three bronze medals, and weightlifting added one silver and two bronze medals to the tally. Boxers claimed one silver and two bronze medals, while swimmers earned three bronze medals.

This initiative by the government aims to recognise the athletes’ achievements and encourage them to attain further success in the future. Under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan, the provincial government is committed to promoting sports development and providing athletes with the best opportunities to compete at the international level.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony, KP Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, said that athletes who won medals at the Quaid-e-Azam Games are the true assets of the province.

He emphasized that the encouragement of players will continue, with a focus on identifying new talent at the grassroots level and prioritizing the return of national and international cricket to Arbab Niaz Stadium.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at Qayyum Stadium in honor of the medal-winning athletes from the Inter-Provincial Games.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, Aqul Shah, and the Director General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Nasir Khan.

Syed Fakhar Jahan praised the outstanding performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s athletes in the Quaid-e-Azam Games, declaring them a valuable asset to the province. He added that steps are being taken to discover new talent and expressed optimism about the resumption of cricket activities at the historic Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar. He also hoped that this year, PSL matches could be hosted there.

In total, the provincial minister distributed Rs4.2 million among the medal-winning athletes of the Quaid-e-Azam Games.