KP minister chairs meeting to address demarcation issue

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, presided over an important meeting to address longstanding demarcation and forest issues in the Makhnial area of district Haripur.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Forests, Pir Musavir Khan; the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the Secretary of Forests; and the Commissioner of Hazara.

During the session, participants discussed critical issues related to forest boundaries and land demarcation, which have been a source of concern for both the public and government stakeholders. The discussion focused on finding sustainable and practical solutions to these challenges.

Minister Nazir Abbasi emphasized the importance of resolving these issues promptly, highlighting the potential benefits for both the government and the public. He stated that they were there to serve the people and ensure their welfare and social development.

He further stressed that resolving these issues was a top priority to bring relief to the community and improve governance. He also added that the social welfare of the people is their main priority, and they would take every possible step to benefit the public and provide relief.

The Secretary of Forests assured the forum that a comprehensive report on the forest and demarcation issues in Makhnial would be finalized by January 13, 2025, and submitted to the committee by January 20, 2025. This report will serve as the basis for informed decisions.

Minister Nazir Abbasi concluded the meeting by directing all relevant departments to work collaboratively and expedite efforts to address these challenges effectively. He reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving public grievances and ensuring transparent and fair solutions.

The meeting reflects the government’s dedication to resolving critical local issues and improving resource management in the region.