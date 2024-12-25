Leaders’ Day

The nation is marking the birthday of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with great fervour. Jinnah was a leader of remarkable principles and determination, admired not only by his allies but even by his adversaries. His life offers lessons for every child, young person, and elder of this nation. When Jinnah returned from London as a barrister, his livelihood was rooted in advocacy, but his ultimate purpose became the creation of an independent, sovereign state. Initially, he served as a leader for both Hindus and Muslims, but it soon became evident to him that independence from British rule would not ensure equality. The Hindu majority would dominate, leaving Muslims free in name only, while their future generations would face subjugation and the erosion of their religious and cultural identity.

Jinnah harboured no hatred nor considered anyone inferior. Yet, with his sharp intellect, he foresaw a future storm of prejudice and domination that would target the Muslims of the subcontinent. To preserve their religious, cultural, and civilisational identity, he advocated for independence—not as a united India but as a separate and sovereign Pakistan. The Quaid understood that Muslims and Hindus differed fundamentally in their ideologies, customs, and ways of life, making coexistence within a single nation impossible.

Recognising this, Jinnah distanced himself from the Congress Party, which was conspiring with the British to advance its own imperialist motives while sidelining Muslims. Realising that coexistence with Congress was untenable, he embarked on a relentless struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims. During the Pakistan Movement, the Indian Muslims demonstrated unparalleled resolve and made tremendous sacrifices under Jinnah’s inspiring leadership, ultimately gaining freedom from both British and Hindu dominance.

The late 19th century was pivotal in awakening intellectual and political consciousness among Muslims, which matured into full-fledged political movements by the early 20th century. The formation of the All-India Muslim League in 1906 marked a significant step in this evolution. As tensions between the two major communities of the subcontinent escalated, Allama Iqbal’s vision of an independent Muslim state provided clarity and purpose. The Pakistan Resolution of 1940 transformed into reality in 1947, fulfilling the dreams of generations of subcontinent Muslims, thanks to the Quaid’s leadership and unwavering resolve.

While Pakistan’s creation was a testament to Jinnah’s exceptional political acumen, it also symbolised the unparalleled unity he instilled among Muslims. He consistently emphasised the need for unity, mutual respect, and discipline, reminding the nation that no organised force can be defeated. Jinnah envisioned a foreign policy rooted in peace and friendship, seeking amicable relations with neighbours and the global community while adhering to the principles of the United Nations. He firmly rejected aggression and advocated for Pakistan to contribute to global peace and prosperity.

In his brief time as Pakistan’s leader, Jinnah laid a strategic foundation for the nation’s survival, security, and prosperity. Inaugurating the State Bank of Pakistan on July 1, 1948, he stressed the futility of adopting Western economic systems and called for a new economic model based on Islamic ideals of social justice. He believed this approach would not only fulfil Pakistan’s responsibilities as a Muslim nation but also offer a message of peace to a fractured world.

Jinnah’s vision drew heavily from the Quran and Sunnah. He sought to see the true spirit of Islam reflected in Pakistan—a vision that rejected prejudice, selfishness, and coercion. His statements, rooted in universal Islamic values, remain timeless and relevant. Despite the challenges Pakistan has faced, including betrayals and setbacks, the nation has made remarkable progress, building institutions and achieving milestones that reflect resilience and potential.

On this Quaid-e-Azam Day, let us pledge to uphold his principles and work together to make Pakistan strong and secure. By prioritising the national interest over individual gains, choosing honest leadership, and remaining united, we can fulfil Jinnah’s dream of a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. May Allah guide and strengthen all those dedicated to protecting and advancing this homeland.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com