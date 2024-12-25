LHC sustains objection to Sanam Javed’s plea for removal of name from PCL

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, seeking directions for the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL). The LHC registrar’s office had raised an objection to the petition, stating that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before filing the petition. Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel. The court remarked that the petitioner must first exhaust the remedies available at the relevant forum. Sanam Javed had named the federal government and others as respondents in the petition. She submitted that her name was included in the PCL illegally and requested the court to issue directions for the removal of her name from the list.