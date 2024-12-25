Materialism: A Thought Polluter

After achieving success against environmental pollution, it is time to address the inner pollution of our souls. Many people around us are unhappy, suffering from a kind of inner smog. Wasif Ali Wasif once observed: “Lucky are those who are happy with their luck,” meaning complete surrender to the Will of God without complaint or objection. Our general happiness is largely a matter of perspective. People living in dust and rags can experience greater happiness if they are pure in heart and thought than kings or queens. This solution seems simple but is difficult in practice, as greed and materialism often obstruct it.

Outer atmospheric pollution affects our physical performance and anatomy, while the “pollution of thought” within us weakens the soul, causes mental stagnation, and tarnishes the social fabric. The smog of greed and ego within us is far more toxic than the smog outside. According to estimates, air pollution reduces life expectancy in Pakistan by four to five years, but what about the pollution in our characters, which makes every remaining minute of life less meaningful?

This issue requires immediate attention, and it is not solely the government’s responsibility. Parents and teachers must educate young minds for the future. Teachers should strive to produce citizens who are pure in thoughts, intentions, actions, and service to others. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan and Benjamin Franklin in America advocated for progressive and morally upright societies. While most Americans adhered to Franklin’s ideals, Pakistanis were less fortunate in preserving Jinnah’s teachings.

Schools and colleges can act as “filtration plants” for the prevailing pollution of thought. Teachers’ most important duty today is to instil morals and manners in students. This can be achieved through deliberate exercises involving civic duties and character building, fostering empowerment and involvement. As Franklin wisely said: “Tell me and I forget; teach me and I remember; involve me and I learn.”

If we delay further, society risks becoming barren in producing quality scholars, scientists, philosophers, and activists. The sun can shine brighter, and the stars can glow more brilliantly if we remove the elements detrimental to intellectual integrity from our social structure.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.