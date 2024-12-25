Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Military trials follow law, ensure fair trial: Attaullah Tarar
7:47 PM | December 25, 2024
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated that military trials are conducted under parliamentary legislation and do not compromise the right to a fair trial.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he emphasized that individuals have the right to appeal against decisions made by military courts.

The minister highlighted that the PTI founder had previously endorsed the benefits of military courts and criticized those politicizing the matter.

Tarar explained that trials in military courts are conducted for offenses involving attacks on defense institutions, as outlined in the law. He assured that cases related to attacks on military installations are backed by irrefutable evidence and handled in accordance with legal provisions.

Referring to the events of May 9, he reiterated that the perpetrators would be punished under the law, while ensuring their right to a fair trial. He also affirmed that Pakistan has consistently adhered to international laws.

The minister underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law, a principle championed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

