Minister chairs KP cabinet committee for legislation meetng

Peshawar - A meeting of the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Legislation, aimed at improving and making legislation more public-friendly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi at the Law Department.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzamil Aslam, along with the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, the Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, officials from the Law Department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board, and senior officials from the Right to Information Commission.

The meeting involved extensive discussions on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board Act and the proposed amendments to the Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024. Various suggestions were considered to make the proposed act for the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Officer Welfare Fund more effective.

Aftab Alam appreciated these suggestions and directed that they, along with other points, be included in the draft legislation to be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

The committee was also briefed on the proposed amendments to the Access to Information Act, and it was informed that two meetings had been held regarding the amendments, which have now been finalised.