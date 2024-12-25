Wednesday, December 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister chairs KP cabinet committee for legislation meetng

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   A meeting of the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Legislation, aimed at improving and making legislation more public-friendly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi at the Law Department.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzamil Aslam, along with the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, the Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, officials from the Law Department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board, and senior officials from the Right to Information Commission.

The meeting involved extensive discussions on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Testing Board Act and the proposed amendments to the Civil Court Amendment Bill 2024. Various suggestions were considered to make the proposed act for the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Officer Welfare Fund more effective.

'Deployment of 2 African Submarine Cable System vital for Pakistan’s digital transformation'

Aftab Alam appreciated these suggestions and directed that they, along with other points, be included in the draft legislation to be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

The committee was also briefed on the proposed amendments to the Access to Information Act, and it was informed that two meetings had been held regarding the amendments, which have now been finalised.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1735111092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024