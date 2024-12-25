Minor Marriages

The recently held workshop on sexual and reproductive health rights and child marriages, organised by the Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) and the District Population Welfare Office in Rawalpindi, outlined a clear pathway to combat underage marriages in Pakistan. A resolution passed by the stakeholders—comprising health professionals, religious scholars, lawyers, academics, media representatives, and government officials from various departments including education, health, population welfare, women’s development, and local government—emphasised the need to link the minimum age of marriage for girls to their national identity cards across the country. Central to this proposal is the glaring issue that Pakistan lacks a unified definition of what constitutes a minor.

Legally, a minor is defined as anyone under the age of 18. However, for the purposes of marriage, the age threshold is inconsistently set, with girls legally allowed to marry at 16 in some cases. Even in areas where the definition of a minor is clear, the laws are poorly enforced due to societal norms and practical challenges. In communities where birth records are unavailable, determining the age of a prospective bride often depends on unreliable verbal attestations. Social pressures frequently compel local religious leaders and authorities to solemnise marriages of minors, even without proper documentation.

The workshop’s recommendation to tie the validity of marriage certificates to the possession of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC)—which is only issued at the age of 18—offers a practical and enforceable solution. Furthermore, mandating the registration of all marriages in the NADRA system would create an additional safeguard to prevent marriages involving individuals below the legal age.

Raising the minimum marriage age and instituting stricter legal and administrative protections are critical steps to reduce, if not entirely eliminate, the exploitation of young girls through child marriage. The recommendations from this workshop, being both practical and unanimously supported, merit serious consideration by the government in its next legislative session. Implementing such measures could mark a significant stride towards protecting the rights and futures of young girls across Pakistan.