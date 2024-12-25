NA body seeks report on sexual harassment allegations against PIA Manager

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly standing committee on Aviation on Tuesday sought a detailed fact-finding report on the allegations of sexual harassment against a PIA manager Zeeshan Ahmed, currently posted in Dubai.

The committee was dissatisfied with the initial findings and recommended that a detailed fact-finding report be submitted prior to the next Committee meeting for further review and action. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Aviation was held under the chairmanship of Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar in Committee Room of Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad. According to the reports, the Sales Regional Manager for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Dubai, is under investigation following multiple harassment complaints. In addition to internal complaints, a woman in Dubai had also filed a formal application against Ahmed with the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment.

According to a spokesperson for PIA, the airline is committed to taking appropriate administrative action if the allegations are substantiated.

The investigation into Ahmed’s conduct is ongoing, and further steps will be taken based on the findings, he said. He said the national carrier’s administration has initiated an investigation into the matter following a complaint received from the General Sales Agent, Dnata. He said multiple complaints have been lodged against the PIA sales manager in Dubai regarding harassment of women.

The committee expressed concern over the persistent failure of the Secretary/President of the Multan Flying Club to attend multiple invitations by the Standing Committee, despite repeated requests by Ministry of Aviation for his appearance to address unresolved matters such as student fee refunds and employee concerns. In light of his absence and lack of response, the Committee decided to issue a formal summon for his attendance at the next meeting scheduled for January 9, 2024, in Multan.

The committee was briefed on the Ministry’s strategic initiatives for airport development and current status of ongoing projects at airports across the country. However, after a thorough discussion, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation of these projects, a Sub-Committee has been appointed to assess their progress and performance.

To evaluate the progress and performance of ongoing development projects at airports across the country, a Sub-Committee comprising Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto Convener, Abdul Aleem Khan (Member), Rana Iradat Sharif Khan (Member), and Ramesh Lal (Member) was constituted.

The committee resolved to addressing these critical issues to ensure transparency, accountability, and the continued development of aviation infrastructure in Pakistan. Aqeel Malik, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Dr. Darshan, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Ramesh Lal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Saleem Rehman, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry, Muhammad Saad Ullah and Usman Ali besides the Secretary Aviation and officials of the Ministry and its attached departments attended the meeting.