NA Health Committee calls for transparent, fair MDCAT exam on 30th

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday emphasised the importance of conducting a transparent and fair MDCAT examination on 30th December 2024, so as to address the grievances of students awaiting a just evaluation. The meeting of the Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani at Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Chairman Committee highlighted the significant public concerns regarding the MDCAT examination, which it said, caused widespread disappointment among students nationwide. The Committee expressed it’s concerns regarding 30 out-of-syllabus questions, which undermined the efforts and diligent preparations of students. The Committee discussed the issue in detail before calling for holding a transparent exam on 30th. The Committee was briefed on the recent developments and future course of action concerning the MDCAT. The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad, is scheduled to re-conduct the MDCAT on 30th December 2024 for candidates from AJK, GB, ICT, and international venues, including Dubai and Riyadh. Out of 22,556 candidates registered for the test on 22nd September 2024, over 8,600 have registered for the retake. The university authorities have assured foolproof arrangements for a smooth and transparent process. Teams from PMDC and the university will oversee the test. IBA Sukkur conducted a retake on 8th December 2024 across seven centers in five divisions of Sindh, with 32,208 candidates (83.26%) appearing from the total 38,684 registered. Of these, 13,718 (35.46%) were declared eligible for MBBS and 16,072 (41.54%) for the BDS program. The highest score achieved was 192 by four candidates. Five cases of copying and three impersonation incidents were reported. To address challenges and improve the MDCAT process, a Reforms Committee has been constituted, holding three meetings to date. Key recommendations include revising the MDCAT syllabus, developing a Q Bank from a common syllabus, restricting candidates to their domicile regions for the test, aligning MDCAT scheduling with intermediate result declarations, and implementing centralized oversight through a single committee responsible for drafting the paper, ensure transparency and reduce human errors using IT-based solutions.

These measures are aimed at enhancing the integrity and effectiveness of the MDCAT process.

The committee deferred consideration of legislative proposals: “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024” to the next meeting of the Committee. The issue of examination fees remained unresolved being sub-judice, with the Islamabad High Court yet to decide whether the cost should be borne by the students or by the PMDC.

The Committee recommended that sufficient preparation time be provided to intermediate students, with the MDCAT be scheduled immediately after the announcement of intermediate results.

Additionally, the committee members urged equitable allocation of seats, highlighting the need to address the limited number of seats available for students with ICT domicile. The Committee resolved to communicate with the Punjab provincial government to review and ensure a balanced distribution of seats based on domicile.

Furthermore, it was suggested that opportunities for examination be granted solely on merit and competency, irrespective of regional affiliations, to promote fairness and equal opportunity.