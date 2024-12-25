NA panel takes cognizance of KPT, PNSC being without heads

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs has taken cognizance of not appointing the chairmen of two most important organisations; Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The committee met under the chairmanship of Abdul Qadir Patel at Parliament House, Islamabad. Taking into account the importance of different sectors related to shipping industry, the committee took cognizance of not appointing the chairmen of KPT and PNSC. The committee not only requested Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh to place the matter before the cabinet and also recommended that the appointment of CEOs of these two organisations should be done on priority basis. Same recommendations will also be sent to the Prime Minister for consideration.

On an agenda item relating to PNSC for acquiring new vessels, the committee was told that PNSC’s current fleet is ageing and none of the vessels meet the forthcoming regulatory standards.

On the restructuring of PNSC, the committee observed loopholes and some mala-fide intent in the expulsion of some officers. The Committee sought details on that from the PNSC.

Besides Minister Qasir Ahmed Sheikh, meeting was attended by members Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sahi, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Syed Rafiullah, Pulleen, Khurram Munawar Manj, Mian Ghous Muhammad, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, and Isphanyar M Bandara.