NA Speaker extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended warm felicitation to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. He said that Hazrat Isa (AS) is an exalted & revered Prophet of Allah, and his birth anniversary is a source of happiness and blessing for all. He emphasized that Hazrat Isa (AS) taught the values of peace, tolerance, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

The Speaker praised the Christian community’s role in the country’s development and prosperity, highlighting their invaluable contributions in various sectors, especially in education and healthcare. He remarked that the Christian community is an integral part of Pakistan’s diverse society, and their role in the nation’s progress is praise-worthy.

He added that Christmas teaches us lessons of unity, tolerance, and fraternity, which are essential for the development and stability of society. He said that by following the teachings of Hazrat Isa (AS), we can promote interfaith harmony. Ayaz Sadiq asserted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of the rights of all citizens, regardless of their creed, religion, or ethnicity, and provides them with the freedom to live according to their beliefs and practices. He also mentioned that the Parliament is committed to ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and providing equal opportunities in all sectors of life through effective legislation.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

He affirmed that the Parliament is resolutely committed to enacting effective legislation for the protection of minority rights and their betterment. He noted that citizens from all religious backgrounds are playing an admirable role in the nation’s development and progress. He added that, in line with the vision of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, government of Pakistan is firmly committed to provide complete freedom to people of all religions to live according to their customs and faiths.