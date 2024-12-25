Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

KARACHI - The nation celebrates the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Wednesday) with national zeal and fervour. Today is a public holiday, whereas; national flag will hoist atop all public and private buildings.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. Quran Khawani would also be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Sindh Governor, Chief Minister along with members of the provincial cabinet and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal separately will pay visit to the mausoleum of the father the nation and would lay floral wreaths on the shrine and offer Fateha.

Meanwhile, programs will be held at Quaid e Azam Academy located near Quaid’s tomb where homage will be paid to the father of the nation for his struggle for the separate homeland of the Muslims of sub-continent.