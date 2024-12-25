Nation marks Quaid-e-Azam’s 148th birth anniversary

Pakistan is marking the 14q8th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today, honoring the Father of the Nation with immense national zeal and fervor.

The day, observed as a public holiday, began with special gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals. The national flag is hoisted atop public and private buildings across the country, symbolizing unity and patriotism.

A graceful changing of the guards' ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, where representatives of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) took over guard duties, a tradition highlighting respect for the great leader.

Religious and ceremonial events are being held nationwide to commemorate Jinnah's vision and leadership. Quran Khawani is being organized at the mausoleum in Karachi to offer prayers for his soul and acknowledge his unparalleled contributions to the creation of Pakistan.

The day serves as a reminder of Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, inspiring the nation to strive for progress and development.